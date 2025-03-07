Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's New India: A Confluence of Culture, Prosperity, and Faith

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the inclusive development in India, emphasizing security and progress for all. At a loan event in Agra, he praised the success of the Maha Kumbh event, which showcased economic progress and cultural heritage, reinforcing PM Modi's vision of inclusive growth.

  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared on Friday that the 'new' India ensures security and opportunities for all without discrimination, while rejecting appeasement.

At a loan-distribution initiative for 1,000 youths in Agra under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan, Adityanath praised the state's and India's recent advancements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He referred to a transformative decade that has seen India evolve into a nation defined by cultural richness and economic prosperity.

Adityanath spotlighted the massive Maha Kumbh event in Prayagraj, attended by 66 crore devotees, as a testament to communal strength, security, and economic opportunity, reflecting Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.'

