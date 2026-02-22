Religious Leaders Face Serious Allegations Amid Prayagraj Controversy

An FIR has been lodged in Prayagraj against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and his disciple Mukundanand Brahmachari. They face allegations of sexual abuse involving two individuals, one a minor, which allegedly took place over the past year, including during the Magh Mela. The accusations follow a court order mandating case registration.

The case, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the BNS, was prompted by an application from Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj and others. The complaint claims the accused exploited their positions as religious leaders to repeatedly abuse the victims.

Despite earlier complaints to police, no FIR had been filed until the court intervened. Swami Avimukteshwaranand has denied these allegations, labeling them false, and has emphasized the need for a swift legal process. Police have begun investigations with no arrests yet reported.