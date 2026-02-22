Left Menu

Religious Leaders Face Serious Allegations Amid Prayagraj Controversy

An FIR was registered against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and his disciple over sexual abuse allegations, including of a minor, in Prayagraj. The complaint, filed under the POCSO Act, cites repeated incidents over the past year, with police investigation ongoing. No immediate arrests have been made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-02-2026 12:02 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 12:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been lodged in Prayagraj against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and his disciple Mukundanand Brahmachari. They face allegations of sexual abuse involving two individuals, one a minor, which allegedly took place over the past year, including during the Magh Mela. The accusations follow a court order mandating case registration.

The case, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the BNS, was prompted by an application from Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj and others. The complaint claims the accused exploited their positions as religious leaders to repeatedly abuse the victims.

Despite earlier complaints to police, no FIR had been filed until the court intervened. Swami Avimukteshwaranand has denied these allegations, labeling them false, and has emphasized the need for a swift legal process. Police have begun investigations with no arrests yet reported.

