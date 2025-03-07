Jammu & Kashmir Unveils Ambitious Future with 2025-26 Budget
Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah presents a landmark budget with an outlay of Rs 1.12 lakh crore, focusing on welfare and development. Key initiatives include infrastructure enhancement, industrial growth, strategic investments in tourism, agriculture, green missions, education, health, energy reforms, and social welfare to foster inclusive growth.
Jammu & Kashmir's first budget in seven years, spearheaded by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, was announced with a total allocation of Rs 1.12 lakh crore. This landmark budget for FY 2025-26 introduces a slew of initiatives aimed at inclusive growth, regional empowerment, and economic development.
The budget, presenting visions for a sustainable future, invests strategically in infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, education, and digital governance. Abdullah highlighted plans to harness Jammu & Kashmir's industrial potential, specifically introducing a leather tanning industry to prevent wastage and generate revenue.
Another noteworthy focus was the tourism sector, underlined by the ambitious SPREAD initiative to foster emerging tourism destinations and a new eco-tourism policy. Moreover, social welfare announcements such as 200 units of free electricity for Antyodaya families and enhanced public transport access for women encapsulated the budget's commitment to societal equity.
