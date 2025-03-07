Jammu & Kashmir Unveils Ambitious Future with 2025-26 Budget

Jammu & Kashmir's first budget in seven years, spearheaded by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, was announced with a total allocation of Rs 1.12 lakh crore. This landmark budget for FY 2025-26 introduces a slew of initiatives aimed at inclusive growth, regional empowerment, and economic development.

The budget, presenting visions for a sustainable future, invests strategically in infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, education, and digital governance. Abdullah highlighted plans to harness Jammu & Kashmir's industrial potential, specifically introducing a leather tanning industry to prevent wastage and generate revenue.

Another noteworthy focus was the tourism sector, underlined by the ambitious SPREAD initiative to foster emerging tourism destinations and a new eco-tourism policy. Moreover, social welfare announcements such as 200 units of free electricity for Antyodaya families and enhanced public transport access for women encapsulated the budget's commitment to societal equity.

