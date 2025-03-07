MPs Modify Nameplates to Honor Vivekananda Amid Renaming Discussions

Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar and Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma have altered the nameplates outside their residences on Tughlaq Lane in Delhi, adding 'Swami Vivekananda Marg' to honor the spiritual leader while maintaining the original name. This change follows proposals to rename areas named after Mughal figures.

Prominent display of 'Swami Vivekananda Marg' on the nameplates, with 'Tughlaq Lane' in brackets, was defended by Gurjar, who emphasized Vivekananda as an inspirational figure compared to Sultan Tughlaq. Gurjar expressed the need for an official renaming to 'Vivekananda Marg' due to historical associations.

Dinesh Sharma, former Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, pointed out that the road appears as 'Vivekananda Road' on Google, reiterating that MPs lack the authority to rename roads. The New Delhi Municipal Council confirmed that no official renaming process has been initiated.

(With inputs from agencies.)