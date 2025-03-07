Left Menu

Sahitya Akademi Announces 2024 Translation Prize Winners

The Sahitya Akademi has announced the winners of its 2024 Translation Prize, recognizing 21 translators for their outstanding contributions. Winners include Anisur Rahman for the English translation of Urdu poetry and Madan Soni for the Hindi biography of Syed Hyder Raza. Awards include Rs 50,000 and a copper plaque.

The Sahitya Akademi unveiled the names of 21 recipients for its prestigious Translation Prize 2024, on Friday. Among the honorees are Anisur Rahman and Madan Soni, acknowledged for notable English and Hindi translations respectively.

The decision was finalized by the Akademi's executive board, which convened at Rabindra Bhavan in New Delhi under the leadership of President Madhav Kaushik. The selections adhered to strict guidelines and recommendations from a three-member jury for each language.

While most winners were announced immediately, prizes for translations in Nepali and Sanskrit were deferred for later declaration. Recipients will receive Rs 50,000 and a copper plaque at a ceremony scheduled for later this year.

