Controversy and Interrogation: The India’s Got Latent Show Scandal
YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia faced questioning by Guwahati Police, following outrage over his controversial remarks on 'India's Got Latent'. Despite receiving Supreme Court protection, his comments drew nationwide criticism. The case, registered under multiple acts, also includes other YouTubers and the show’s venue owner.
YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, found himself at the center of a controversy this Friday when Guwahati Police interrogated him regarding his remarks on the 'India's Got Latent' show. His comments, which were labeled 'vulgar' by the Supreme Court, have sparked widespread public outrage.
Accompanied by his advocate, Allahbadia arrived in Guwahati Thursday night. He appeared before the Crime Branch, where he was questioned for several hours. Joint Commissioner Ankur Jain led the team handling the inquiry, which has become a topic of national debate.
Authorities have registered cases under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhtia, IT Act, and other legislations, emphasizing the seriousness of the allegations. Other YouTubers like Ashish Chanchlani and Samay Raina are also implicated in the ongoing investigation.
