Royal Visit Boosts Indo-Belgian Maritime Ties
Belgium's Princess Astrid visited Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority with a business delegation. The visit saw JNPA sign a pact with APEC-Antwerp for a port training centre, aiming to enhance maritime education and workforce skills. The visit underscores strong maritime ties and potential future collaborations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:44 IST
India
- India
On Friday, Belgium's Princess Astrid, accompanied by a business delegation, visited the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) as part of her week-long visit to India.
During this visit, JNPA signed an initial agreement with APEC-Antwerp/Flanders Training Centre to set up a port-focused training institute in India, aimed at advancing maritime education and workforce skills.
The Princess and her delegation explored the capabilities of the DEME hopper dredging vessel Congo River at the JNPA, marking a significant step in bolstering Indo-Belgian maritime cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
