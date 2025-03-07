Left Menu

Royal Visit Boosts Indo-Belgian Maritime Ties

Belgium's Princess Astrid visited Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority with a business delegation. The visit saw JNPA sign a pact with APEC-Antwerp for a port training centre, aiming to enhance maritime education and workforce skills. The visit underscores strong maritime ties and potential future collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:44 IST
Royal Visit Boosts Indo-Belgian Maritime Ties
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Belgium's Princess Astrid, accompanied by a business delegation, visited the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) as part of her week-long visit to India.

During this visit, JNPA signed an initial agreement with APEC-Antwerp/Flanders Training Centre to set up a port-focused training institute in India, aimed at advancing maritime education and workforce skills.

The Princess and her delegation explored the capabilities of the DEME hopper dredging vessel Congo River at the JNPA, marking a significant step in bolstering Indo-Belgian maritime cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025