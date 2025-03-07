Royal Visit Boosts Indo-Belgian Maritime Ties

On Friday, Belgium's Princess Astrid, accompanied by a business delegation, visited the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) as part of her week-long visit to India.

During this visit, JNPA signed an initial agreement with APEC-Antwerp/Flanders Training Centre to set up a port-focused training institute in India, aimed at advancing maritime education and workforce skills.

The Princess and her delegation explored the capabilities of the DEME hopper dredging vessel Congo River at the JNPA, marking a significant step in bolstering Indo-Belgian maritime cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)