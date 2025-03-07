Left Menu

Akal Takht Shake-Up: A Black Day in Sikhism?

The Sikh community is reeling from the SGPC's controversial dismissal of two high-ranking jathedars at Akal Takht and Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib. Both appointments were criticized as politically motivated, causing widespread condemnation from leaders and further deepening tensions within Sikh institutions.

Chandigarh | Updated: 07-03-2025 20:34 IST
  India

The Sikh community is engulfed in a wave of controversy following the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee's (SGPC) decision to remove the jathedars of Akal Takht and Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib.

The dismissals, deemed politically motivated, provoked strong reactions from former Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and various political figures, who labeled it a 'black day' for Sikh institutions.

The SGPC's actions have further fueled unrest, with leaders calling for the Sikh community to unite in defense of their revered temporal authorities and institutions.

