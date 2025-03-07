Akal Takht Shake-Up: A Black Day in Sikhism?

The Sikh community is engulfed in a wave of controversy following the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee's (SGPC) decision to remove the jathedars of Akal Takht and Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib.

The dismissals, deemed politically motivated, provoked strong reactions from former Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and various political figures, who labeled it a 'black day' for Sikh institutions.

The SGPC's actions have further fueled unrest, with leaders calling for the Sikh community to unite in defense of their revered temporal authorities and institutions.

