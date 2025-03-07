Left Menu

A Portrait of Legacy: Painting with Ashes

The Kilic family celebrates the life of Katalin Kollar in Yalova, Turkey, with a portrait made from her cremated ashes by artist Serap Lokmaci. This unique artwork provides both a commemoration and a spiritual journey for the family, as they remember Kollar with annual celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yalova | Updated: 07-03-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 20:42 IST
In Yalova province, Turkey, Hakan Kilic and his family commemorate the birthday of Katalin Kollar, his mother-in-law, with a singular portrait made from her cremated ashes. Created by Serap Lokmaci, the artwork originates from a unique idea she proposed upon learning of Kollar's cremation.

Kilic shared that the family's initial plan was to scatter Kollar's ashes in the Bosphorus Strait. However, inspired by Lokmaci's suggestion, they retained a portion to create a special portrait, which has become a poignant part of their annual remembrance ritual.

Artist Serap Lokmaci described using ashes in her portraits as a spiritual journey. Working in her studio in Nevsehir province, she reflects on the enduring impact of her work, feeling a connection with the departed through this artistic tribute to Kollar's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

