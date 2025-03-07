Unveiling Strength: 'Dabba Cartel' Delivers a Feminist Drama with a Twist

The Netflix series 'Dabba Cartel' offers a fresh take on crime dramas by spotlighting five middle-class women whose lives take a drastic turn when their dabba business inadvertently links to a drug cartel. Featuring a cast led by Shabana Azmi, known for complex roles, the series promises to captivate viewers.

Shabana Azmi, starring as Kashi, speaks to ANI about selecting roles that genuinely intrigue her, highlighting her enigmatic character's quiet strength. Azmi discusses her character, Kashi, whose power lies in her conviction and assertiveness without needing loud declarations.

Azmi also engages in broader discussions on feminism and gender equality, emphasizing balance and understanding the feminine perspective. She reflects on the ongoing struggle for women's rights, stressing that every day should commemorate women's achievements, not just one designated day.

Touching on breaking gender stereotypes, Azmi describes her upbringing in a commune where women had equal opportunities, which she later realized wasn't common. She believes in standing firm with one's convictions and notes that power doesn't need to be loud, aligning with her character, Kashi's, portrayal.

This intense drama, featuring actors like Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, and Shalini Pandey, is spearheaded by director Hitesh Bhatia, with writers Vishnu Menon and Bhavna Kher collaborating for an impactful narrative.

