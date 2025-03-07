Agniveers Make Waves: Indian Navy's New Era Commences

The Indian Navy saw a momentous occasion as 2,966 Agniveers, including 402 women, marked their graduation at INS Chilka in Odisha. The premier naval training establishment hosted a unique post-sunset passing-out parade, reviewed by Vice Admiral V Srinivas. Commanding officer of INS Chilka led the ceremony with key naval figures present.

This event not only celebrates the successful culmination of 16 weeks of rigorous training but also signals the dawn of a fresh chapter for India's maritime force. Vice Admiral V Srinivas, in his address, highlighted the Navy's dedication to creating a gender-neutral environment, transforming these individuals into a cohesive and combat-ready force.

Honors were bestowed upon the standout graduates. Notably, Devraj Singh Rathore and Pramodh Singh received prestigious awards for their excellence, while Mansa Gulivindhala and Mohit Kumar were recognized for their remarkable achievements. Commodore B Deepak Aneel unveiled the latest edition of INS Chilka's bilingual magazine 'Ankur,' adding to the day's celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)