MHADA Grants Reprieve to Mumbai School Turf with Strict Non-Commercial Conditions

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has reversed its decision to demolish a sports facility at a Mumbai school, renewing its lease after an agreement that the grounds will not be used for commercial purposes. This development comes after allegations that the facility, where cricket star Rohit Sharma once trained, was being exploited commercially.

Days earlier, MHADA had dismantled the turf and nets at Swami Vivekananda School following complaints. Critically acclaimed coach Dinesh Lad denied such commercial uses, highlighting the facility's important role in nurturing young athletes. MHADA's renewed lease stipulates that the grounds are exclusively for student sports activities.

According to MHADA, the school's compliance with all conditions, including a strict prohibition on unauthorized commercial activities, allowed for a one-year No Objection Certificate to be issued. The school has committed to maintaining the facility purely for academic and sporting purposes, adhering to MHADA's guidelines against commercial use.

(With inputs from agencies.)