Kannada Actress Ranya Rao in Gold Smuggling Probe: DRI Custody Extended Amid Allegations

Kannada actress Ranya Rao, accused of gold smuggling, is in the DRI custody while speculation arises of possible mistreatment. Court grants limited meeting with her lawyer and ensures humane treatment. An ongoing investigation is triggering social media debates and calls for a formal complaint regarding alleged assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kannada film star Ranya Rao has been remanded to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) custody until March 10 following accusations of gold smuggling. The Economic Offences Court in Bengaluru has permitted the actress to consult with her lawyer for 30 minutes daily during her DRI custody.

Under Justice Vishwanath C Gowdar's guidance, the court instructed the DRI to ensure Rao receives basic amenities like food and bedding, while also advising against any harsh interrogation practices. Ranya was seen departing the court premises in a black SUV.

Ranya, known for her performances in films such as 'Maanikya' and 'Pataki,' found herself detained earlier at Kempegowda International Airport when she returned from Dubai on March 3. Authorities claimed she attempted to smuggle 14.8 kilograms of gold into India. She was produced in court on March 4, remanded to judicial custody until March 18, and underwent a preliminary medical examination at Bowring Hospital.

Controversies surfaced when images of Ranya with apparent bruises emerged online, generating public debate on possible mistreatment during her arrest. The Karnataka State Commission for Women, led by Nagalakshmi Chaudhary, addressed the circulating image, emphasizing the need for a formal complaint before any investigation could be initiated.

Chairperson Chaudhary stated, 'The commission can only act when a complaint is filed.' She condemned any violence against Rao and urged respect for legal processes. Should Ranya choose to file a complaint, the commission assures full cooperation in facilitating a fair inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

