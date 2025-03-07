Women Warriors: Narrating the Legacy of India's Bravehearts

At Pune's National War Memorial, four female guides showcase not only the courage of India's soldiers but also their own resilience. Among them is Vijaya Sakpal, who, after losing her army soldier husband, found solace and a renewed sense of purpose through guiding.

Supporting her are three colleagues - Sharda Umbarkar, Kalyani Bhosale, and Mukta Chavan - all linked to the military through their spouse's service. These women, trained by the Southern Command and Army Wives Association, narrate gripping stories of military history and valor while mastering the aspects of munitions and equipment.

The role has empowered them economically and boosted their confidence and self-reliance. Their presence at the memorial provides much-needed inspiration to visitors, especially young women, highlighting the progressive roles women can assume in the field of military history and beyond.

