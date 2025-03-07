Uttarakhand Villages Crumble Under Illegal Soapstone Mining
The Uttarakhand High Court reviewed the issue of house cracks in Bageshwar's Kanda Tehsil, attributed to illegal soapstone mining. The villagers claimed their agriculture, homes, and water systems were compromised. The court demanded explanations and investigations for the ongoing issue, with a follow-up hearing set for March 10.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, the Uttarakhand High Court delved into a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) highlighting structural damages in various houses across Bageshwar district's Kanda Tehsil, allegedly caused by ongoing soapstone mining operations.
Villagers had initially reached out to the Chief Justice through a letter, expressing the detrimental impact this mining has had on their agriculture, homes, and essential resources like water. While those with means have relocated, impoverished residents continue to bear the brunt of these activities.
During the proceeding, the court, with Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Alok Mehra presiding, questioned the legality and methodology of the mining practices, urging governmental clarification. Superintendent of Police and investigation committee chairman Anil Kumar noted that 72 excavation sites have been assessed, with reports submitted for 55 of them. Follow-up discussions are slated for March 10.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttarakhand
- mining
- soapstone
- Bageshwar
- PIL
- cracks
- High Court
- environmental damage
- legal action
ALSO READ
Nepalese Devotees Flock to Maha Kumbh for Sacred Pilgrimage
Tragedy Strikes: Multiple Fatalities in Ayodhya-Bound Pilgrims Road Accidents
India Soars: EPL for Pilots Modernizes Civil Aviation
Miraculous Escape for Pilgrims as Bus Catches Fire
India's Skies Set for Expansion with 20,000 New Pilots Needed