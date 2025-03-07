Uttarakhand Villages Crumble Under Illegal Soapstone Mining

On Friday, the Uttarakhand High Court delved into a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) highlighting structural damages in various houses across Bageshwar district's Kanda Tehsil, allegedly caused by ongoing soapstone mining operations.

Villagers had initially reached out to the Chief Justice through a letter, expressing the detrimental impact this mining has had on their agriculture, homes, and essential resources like water. While those with means have relocated, impoverished residents continue to bear the brunt of these activities.

During the proceeding, the court, with Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Alok Mehra presiding, questioned the legality and methodology of the mining practices, urging governmental clarification. Superintendent of Police and investigation committee chairman Anil Kumar noted that 72 excavation sites have been assessed, with reports submitted for 55 of them. Follow-up discussions are slated for March 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)