Entertainment World: Hamilton Cancelled, Reeves on Motorbikes, Martin's New Movie
The entertainment world sees disruption as 'Hamilton' pulls out of Kennedy Center after Trump’s changes, Keanu Reeves explores motorbikes in 'Visionaries,' George R.R. Martin's new film 'In the Lost Lands' debuts, and further legal troubles hit Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Meanwhile, Glastonbury announces headliners and King Charles shares his life soundtrack.
The acclaimed musical 'Hamilton' is stepping back from its scheduled performance at the Kennedy Center, citing upheaval following President Trump's overhaul of the institution. Composer Lin-Manuel Miranda announced the decision shortly after Trump assumed leadership of the center.
Keanu Reeves' passion for motorcycles takes center stage in the new docuseries 'Visionaries.' The series highlights Reeves and his business partner as they meet with notable creatives in the motorcycle industry to design extraordinary bikes.
Fans of George R.R. Martin can look forward to 'In the Lost Lands,' a film adaptation of his dark fantasy short story. Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, the film hits theaters this Friday, promising to thrill audiences eager for more Martin fantasies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
