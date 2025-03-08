Entertainment World: Hamilton Cancelled, Reeves on Motorbikes, Martin's New Movie

The acclaimed musical 'Hamilton' is stepping back from its scheduled performance at the Kennedy Center, citing upheaval following President Trump's overhaul of the institution. Composer Lin-Manuel Miranda announced the decision shortly after Trump assumed leadership of the center.

Keanu Reeves' passion for motorcycles takes center stage in the new docuseries 'Visionaries.' The series highlights Reeves and his business partner as they meet with notable creatives in the motorcycle industry to design extraordinary bikes.

Fans of George R.R. Martin can look forward to 'In the Lost Lands,' a film adaptation of his dark fantasy short story. Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, the film hits theaters this Friday, promising to thrill audiences eager for more Martin fantasies.

