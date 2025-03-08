Left Menu

Entertainment World: Hamilton Cancelled, Reeves on Motorbikes, Martin's New Movie

The entertainment world sees disruption as 'Hamilton' pulls out of Kennedy Center after Trump’s changes, Keanu Reeves explores motorbikes in 'Visionaries,' George R.R. Martin's new film 'In the Lost Lands' debuts, and further legal troubles hit Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Meanwhile, Glastonbury announces headliners and King Charles shares his life soundtrack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 02:27 IST
Entertainment World: Hamilton Cancelled, Reeves on Motorbikes, Martin's New Movie
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The acclaimed musical 'Hamilton' is stepping back from its scheduled performance at the Kennedy Center, citing upheaval following President Trump's overhaul of the institution. Composer Lin-Manuel Miranda announced the decision shortly after Trump assumed leadership of the center.

Keanu Reeves' passion for motorcycles takes center stage in the new docuseries 'Visionaries.' The series highlights Reeves and his business partner as they meet with notable creatives in the motorcycle industry to design extraordinary bikes.

Fans of George R.R. Martin can look forward to 'In the Lost Lands,' a film adaptation of his dark fantasy short story. Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, the film hits theaters this Friday, promising to thrill audiences eager for more Martin fantasies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025