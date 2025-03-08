Left Menu

Legacy Left Behind: The Silent Exit of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were discovered dead in their Santa Fe home, with Hackman succumbing to heart disease and Arakawa to hantavirus. Known for a vivid art and culinary presence, they led a private life. Hackman won Oscars for several iconic roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 03:10 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 03:10 IST
Gene Hackman

Acclaimed Oscar-winning actor, Gene Hackman, has reportedly died at the age of 95, following heart disease complications. The revered actor's passing coincided with the death of his wife, Betsy Arakawa, who succumbed to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, exacerbated by exposure to deadly pathogens carried by rodents.

The couple, recognized fixtures in Santa Fe's art landscape, were discovered deceased within their residences last February, with no signs of foul play detected. Local authorities confirmed that Hackman's pacemaker last transmitted signals on February 17, likely marking his final day.

Throughout a storied acting career, Hackman left an indelible mark on stage and screen, garnering Oscars for iconic films, including 'The French Connection' and 'Unforgiven.' Hackman and Arakawa's contributions and respective legacies beyond their careers resonate deeply within the artistic community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

