Acclaimed Oscar-winning actor, Gene Hackman, has reportedly died at the age of 95, following heart disease complications. The revered actor's passing coincided with the death of his wife, Betsy Arakawa, who succumbed to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, exacerbated by exposure to deadly pathogens carried by rodents.

The couple, recognized fixtures in Santa Fe's art landscape, were discovered deceased within their residences last February, with no signs of foul play detected. Local authorities confirmed that Hackman's pacemaker last transmitted signals on February 17, likely marking his final day.

Throughout a storied acting career, Hackman left an indelible mark on stage and screen, garnering Oscars for iconic films, including 'The French Connection' and 'Unforgiven.' Hackman and Arakawa's contributions and respective legacies beyond their careers resonate deeply within the artistic community.

