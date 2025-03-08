Left Menu

Tragic Endings: Gene Hackman and Wife's Untimely Deaths Unfold

Actor Gene Hackman passed away from heart disease a week after his wife, Betsy Arakawa, died due to hantavirus in their New Mexico home. Hackman, who had advanced Alzheimer's, likely did not know of her passing. Both deaths were deemed natural causes, with no foul play suspected.

Actor Gene Hackman

On a somber note, renowned actor Gene Hackman has been confirmed dead from heart disease, a week after his wife, Betsy Arakawa, succumbed to hantavirus at their hillside residence in New Mexico. Authorities disclosed on Friday that due to his advanced Alzheimer's disease, Hackman was likely unaware of Arakawa's earlier passing.

The chief medical examiner, Dr. Heather Jarrell, stated both deaths were ruled as natural causes. Hackman's heart disease, combined with Alzheimer's, heavily impacted his health, leading to his death. The investigation, spearheaded by the Santa Fe County Sheriff, found no evidence of foul play, dismissing initial suspicions of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The sequenced pattern of their deaths is tragic, Jarrell noted, highlighting Hackman's deteriorating state and his wife's role as his caretaker. Dr. Michael Baden emphasized the severity of Hackman's condition, rendering him incapable of grasping the reality of his wife's death. The incident underscores the solitary struggles of the couple, away from Hollywood's limelight, as they lived and tragically died in seclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

