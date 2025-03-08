A New Era of Honor: Indian Army Welcomes New Officer Cadets

In a notable event, over 130 cadets, including women, joined the ranks of the Indian Army on Saturday, following a grand passing out parade at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in India.

The esteemed Parameswaran Drill Square served as the backdrop for this solemn ceremony. It witnessed the commissioning of officer cadets from Short Service Commission and equivalent courses, marking another milestone for the armed forces. This year, cadets from five foreign countries also completed their training, contributing to international camaraderie in defense training.

Lieutenant General Johnson P Mathew, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff in New Delhi, oversaw the event and honored various cadets with awards for their outstanding performance. Addressing the newly commissioned officers, he urged them to adhere to the military's core values and pursue excellence while committing to their constitutional duty to protect the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)