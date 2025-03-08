Pritam Defends BLACKPINK's Jennie Amid Plagiarism Claims

Bollywood composer Pritam has voiced his support for BLACKPINK member Jennie amidst plagiarism claims. Her recent track "Like Jennie" has faced criticism due to perceived similarities with the music of "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani." Social media users have pointed out that Jennie's song sounds similar to the movie's title anthem, "Rani's Intro Theme," which introduced Alia Bhatt's character, Rani.

Pritam, who composed the soundtrack for the 2023 film featuring Ranveer Singh, addressed the issue through a note on Instagram. He stated that minor similarities are inevitable in music, often occurring through rhymes or genre influences, and emphasized that sharing platforms can lead to these overlaps without intent of copying.

The composer, known for hits like "Kesariya" and "Lehra Do," stressed the importance of focusing on creativity rather than tearing artists down. Pritam concluded his remarks with well-wishes for Jennie and noted that musical coincidences are part of the creative process.

(With inputs from agencies.)