Left Menu

Pritam Defends BLACKPINK's Jennie Amid Plagiarism Claims

Bollywood composer Pritam supports BLACKPINK's Jennie against plagiarism accusations for her track "Like Jennie," which some say resembles "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's" anthem. Pritam argues minor similarities in music are common and highlights the interconnected nature of today's music industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 12:02 IST
Pritam Defends BLACKPINK's Jennie Amid Plagiarism Claims
Pritam
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood composer Pritam has voiced his support for BLACKPINK member Jennie amidst plagiarism claims. Her recent track "Like Jennie" has faced criticism due to perceived similarities with the music of "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani." Social media users have pointed out that Jennie's song sounds similar to the movie's title anthem, "Rani's Intro Theme," which introduced Alia Bhatt's character, Rani.

Pritam, who composed the soundtrack for the 2023 film featuring Ranveer Singh, addressed the issue through a note on Instagram. He stated that minor similarities are inevitable in music, often occurring through rhymes or genre influences, and emphasized that sharing platforms can lead to these overlaps without intent of copying.

The composer, known for hits like "Kesariya" and "Lehra Do," stressed the importance of focusing on creativity rather than tearing artists down. Pritam concluded his remarks with well-wishes for Jennie and noted that musical coincidences are part of the creative process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025