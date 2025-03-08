Left Menu

Empowering Rural Women: Ajaita Shah's Trailblazing Journey

Ajaita Shah, CEO of Frontier Markets, took over PM Modi's social media on Women's Day, highlighting rural women's empowerment. She shared her journey in financial inclusion and entrepreneurship, emphasizing technology's role in uplifting rural women and inspiring others to be part of India's growth story.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 12:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On International Women's Day, Ajaita Shah, the Founder and CEO of Frontier Markets, took control of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media accounts, delivering a powerful message on women's financial empowerment and rural entrepreneurship.

Shah spotlighted the significant strides her venture has made in addressing the challenges faced by women in rural areas. Reflecting on her 20-year journey, she emphasized the importance of financial independence for women, describing them as confident decision-makers and architects of modern India. Shah's venture, Frontier Markets, founded in 2011, strives to support rural women and enable them to tackle the impossible.

Highlighting the 'Meri Saheli' app, she discussed how technology aids women's financial inclusion and skill development. Shah urged women to become part of India's growth story, sharing her belief in their potential. Alongside Shah, extraordinary women in various fields took over PM Modi's accounts, championing female empowerment on this significant day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

