YEF Bharat Summit 2025: Empowering Nation-First Entrepreneurship

Indore, Madhya Pradesh - The Young Entrepreneurs Forum Bharat (YEF) is hosting its flagship event, the YEF Bharat Summit 2025, on December 20 at the Brilliant Convention Center in Indore. Aimed at fostering entrepreneurship with a nation-first philosophy, the event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav.

The summit is expected to draw over 1,000 young entrepreneurs from across the nation, emphasizing the pivotal role of ethical business practices in India's growth. Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, noted podcaster Raj Shamani, spiritual speaker Amogh Lila Das, and Carnelian Asset Management's Vikas Khemani are among the key speakers.

YEF Bharat, founded by entrepreneurs from Madhya Pradesh, advocates for a disciplined and responsible entrepreneurial approach. The organization aims to inspire entrepreneurs to align business success with community service and national progress. The summit will encourage dialogue and mentorship to build a self-reliant and inclusive India.