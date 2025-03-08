Treasure Hunt Frenzy at Asirgarh Fort: Reality or Rumor?
Rumors of hidden treasure at Asirgarh fort in Madhya Pradesh have led locals to dig around the historic site. The district administration is investigating, as videos on social media showcase the frantic search allegedly inspired by a movie depiction. Authorities warn discovered artifacts will be considered state property.
The ongoing fascination with hidden treasures has once again captured public attention, this time focusing on the historic Asirgarh fort in Madhya Pradesh. Rumors of buried riches have drawn locals and treasure hunters to this 15th-century landmark, located around 20 kilometers from Burhanpur's district headquarters.
District Collector Harsh Singh has addressed these activities, emphasizing the archaeological significance of any discovered artifacts. Singh instructed the sub-divisional magistrate to investigate and halt the unauthorized digging. Authorities clarified that any coins found would legally belong to the government.
The situation intensified following social media videos showing people searching the site using phone torches. Speculation suggests the frenzy was fueled by the fort's depiction in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Chhava'. Local resident Waseem Khan reported the activities, urging authorities to take swift action.
