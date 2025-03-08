Revving for Change: Women's Day Biker Rally

On Women's Day, more than 100 women bikers rode from Park Hospital in Gurgaon to Connaught Place in a rally designed to uplift women's health and empowerment.

Initiated by Park Group of Hospitals, the event aimed to debunk stereotypes about women bikers and empower women to seize control of their healthcare and career paths.

The rally underscored the significance of education and equality, highlighting the increasing demand for female bikers by companies like Zomato and Swiggy.

(With inputs from agencies.)