Revving for Change: Women's Day Biker Rally

Over 100 women bikers participated in a Women's Day rally in Gurgaon, organized by Park Group of Hospitals to promote women's health and empowerment. The event highlighted women's capabilities and aimed to train over 1,000 women to ride bikes, supporting their employment opportunities with major delivery companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 15:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Women's Day, more than 100 women bikers rode from Park Hospital in Gurgaon to Connaught Place in a rally designed to uplift women's health and empowerment.

Initiated by Park Group of Hospitals, the event aimed to debunk stereotypes about women bikers and empower women to seize control of their healthcare and career paths.

The rally underscored the significance of education and equality, highlighting the increasing demand for female bikers by companies like Zomato and Swiggy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

