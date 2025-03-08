Kiran Rao's Cameo Chronicles: The Untold 'Dil Chahta Hai' Story

Indian filmmaker Kiran Rao, renowned for her works 'Dhobi Ghat' and 'Laapataa Ladies', recently opened up about an amusing incident from her burgeoning career in filmmaking. Before stepping into major roles as an assistant director for projects including 'Lagaan' and 'Swades', Kiran Rao found herself unexpectedly on-screen in a cameo for the 2001 film 'Dil Chahta Hai'.

The film, featuring her ex-husband Aamir Khan alongside Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna, briefly showcased Rao as she walked into a scene sporting a printed blue halter top and yellow sarong. In a detailed conversation with ANI, Kiran shed light on how she ended up filling in as an extra. Initially in charge of casting extras for the Goa segment of 'Dil Chahta Hai', Rao was urged by friends to step in when numbers fell short.

"Thanks to my friends Arjun Bhasin, Reema Kagti, and Zoya Akhtar, who insisted I step in, I found myself in the scene," she reminisced with laughter. Despite her primary role as the extras coordinator, costume designer Arjun Bhasin coaxed her into wearing the outfit, emphasizing its beach-setting relevance. This anecdote is just one story from her fascinating career trajectory, which led her to directorial success and contributions to critically acclaimed films.

(With inputs from agencies.)