Left Menu

Kiran Rao's Cameo Chronicles: The Untold 'Dil Chahta Hai' Story

Indian filmmaker Kiran Rao shared an amusing story from her early career when she unexpectedly appeared in the 2001 film 'Dil Chahta Hai' due to a shortage of extras. Known for her work as an assistant director and later films like 'Dhobi Ghat', Rao's anecdote highlighted her spontaneous step forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 18:16 IST
Kiran Rao's Cameo Chronicles: The Untold 'Dil Chahta Hai' Story
Kiran Rao (Photo/ANI) A snip from Dil Chahta Hai (Photo/Netflix). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian filmmaker Kiran Rao, renowned for her works 'Dhobi Ghat' and 'Laapataa Ladies', recently opened up about an amusing incident from her burgeoning career in filmmaking. Before stepping into major roles as an assistant director for projects including 'Lagaan' and 'Swades', Kiran Rao found herself unexpectedly on-screen in a cameo for the 2001 film 'Dil Chahta Hai'.

The film, featuring her ex-husband Aamir Khan alongside Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna, briefly showcased Rao as she walked into a scene sporting a printed blue halter top and yellow sarong. In a detailed conversation with ANI, Kiran shed light on how she ended up filling in as an extra. Initially in charge of casting extras for the Goa segment of 'Dil Chahta Hai', Rao was urged by friends to step in when numbers fell short.

"Thanks to my friends Arjun Bhasin, Reema Kagti, and Zoya Akhtar, who insisted I step in, I found myself in the scene," she reminisced with laughter. Despite her primary role as the extras coordinator, costume designer Arjun Bhasin coaxed her into wearing the outfit, emphasizing its beach-setting relevance. This anecdote is just one story from her fascinating career trajectory, which led her to directorial success and contributions to critically acclaimed films.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025