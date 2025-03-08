The Blind Adventurer: Chhonzin Angmo's Daring Expeditions
Chhonzin Angmo, blinded at eight, defied odds to achieve remarkable feats including scaling the Siachen Glacier and Mount Kang Yatsae. As an award-winning athlete and mountaineer, Angmo, inspired by Helen Keller, aims to redefine success through her diverse adventures and unwavering determination.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 08-03-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 18:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Chhonzin Angmo, originating from Chandigarh village in Kinnaur district, overcame her loss of sight at eight to gain a clearer vision, focusing on courage and achievement.
Angmo, now 28, has accomplished astounding feats, including being the sole woman in a disabled team to scale the Siachen Glacier in 2021 under Operation Blue Freedom.
She has cycled thousands of miles, climbed daunting peaks, and thrived in national marathons, continuing to challenge perceptions and inspiring those around her with her relentless spirit and resolve.
(With inputs from agencies.)
