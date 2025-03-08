Kiran Rao on Finding Independence Amidst Aamir Khan's Stardom
Kiran Rao, former wife of Bollywood star Aamir Khan, speaks candidly about her journey of personal growth amidst her marriage to Aamir. She details her challenges and triumphs, highlighting the supportive dynamics of their blended family and her journey to reclaim her own identity while maintaining a professional collaboration with Aamir.
Kiran Rao, in an exclusive interview, opens up about her journey as a South Indian middle-class woman married to Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, sharing insights on her marriage, ups and downs, and personal growth.
Reflecting on her parents' shock when she decided to marry Aamir, Rao reveals concerns about being overshadowed by his fame. However, she emphasizes that Aamir's acceptance of her independent spirit was a comforting factor in their marriage.
Rao reflects on their blended family, crediting Aamir's warmth for the organic relationships. Despite their separation in 2021, Rao continues to collaborate with him professionally, underscoring their mature and respectful relationship.
(With inputs from agencies.)
