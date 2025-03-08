Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan Wrap Up Pan-India Thriller Shoot

In a major update from Bollywood, acclaimed actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has completed shooting her forthcoming thriller alongside renowned actor R Madhavan. This venture, helmed by director AL Vijay, brings the two stars together nearly a decade after their celebrated performance in the 2015 blockbuster 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns'.

Kangana took to Instagram to announce the completion of filming, posting an image that captures the essence of the wrap-up. Adorned in a pink saree with a golden border and complemented with traditional Indian elements, Kangana stands alongside director AL Vijay and the crew, symbolizing triumph with a victory sign.

The announcement was complemented by R Madhavan's Instagram post, where he expressed his enthusiasm, highlighting the enjoyable experience of working with the team again. This film, initiated in 2023, aims to captivate audiences across India as a thriller. Meanwhile, Kangana's portrayal in 'Emergency', released January 17, 2025, has also garnered attention by spotlighting a pivotal era during India's political turmoil in the mid-70s.

(With inputs from agencies.)