Pope Francis Shows Improvement Amid Double Pneumonia Battle

Pope Francis is showing slight improvement in his battle against double pneumonia, though his prognosis remains guarded. Hospitalized since February 14, the 88-year-old pontiff is responding well to treatment, with stable oxygen levels and no fever. Vatican operations continue in his absence, with key figures stepping in.

Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis is reportedly making a slight but notable recovery as he battles double pneumonia, although doctors have maintained a cautious outlook on his condition.

The Vatican announced on Saturday that the 88-year-old pope, who has chronic lung issues, is responding positively to treatment, marked by stable oxygen levels and the absence of fever.

Despite his hospitalization since February 14, the Vatican's affairs continue seamlessly, with Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Cardinal Michael Czerny filling in for Francis during religious ceremonies and delivering his messages.

