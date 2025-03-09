Celebrating Five Decades of 'Sholay' at IIFA

Veteran filmmaker Ramesh Sippy was present at a special screening of his iconic 1975 film 'Sholay' to mark its golden jubilee at the 2025 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards.

The film was shown at Jaipur's Raj Mandir Cinema, alongside the silver jubilee of the prestigious awards ceremony. Sippy expressed delight at the concurrent milestones, emphasizing their significance.

With a star-studded cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini, 'Sholay' remains a cornerstone of Hindi cinema. This event also recognizes Raj Mandir Cinema's own historical journey of five decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)