Celebrating Five Decades of 'Sholay' at IIFA

'Sholay', the legendary 1975 Hindi film, celebrates its 50th anniversary with a special screening during the 2025 IIFA Awards in Jaipur. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, this milestone coincides with IIFA's silver jubilee, highlighting the film's enduring legacy and the iconic Raj Mandir Cinema's five-decade journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaip6ur | Updated: 09-03-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 12:29 IST
Veteran filmmaker Ramesh Sippy was present at a special screening of his iconic 1975 film 'Sholay' to mark its golden jubilee at the 2025 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards.

The film was shown at Jaipur's Raj Mandir Cinema, alongside the silver jubilee of the prestigious awards ceremony. Sippy expressed delight at the concurrent milestones, emphasizing their significance.

With a star-studded cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini, 'Sholay' remains a cornerstone of Hindi cinema. This event also recognizes Raj Mandir Cinema's own historical journey of five decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

