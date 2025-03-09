Karan Johar's Secret to Transformation: Health and Wellness
Karan Johar opened up about his noticeable weight loss, attributing his transformation to a focus on being healthy. At the IIFA Digital Awards, Johar mentioned that his routine revolves around eating well and exercising, although he humorously kept the details of his regimen under wraps.
- Country:
- India
Filmmaker Karan Johar has finally addressed the speculation surrounding his remarkable weight loss, attributing it to a commitment to health and well-being. His transformation has been a topic of intense discussion on social media, with fans expressing a mix of surprise and concern.
During the IIFA Digital Awards, Johar candidly revealed that the secret behind his new look is maintaining a healthy lifestyle through proper diet and regular exercise. However, when pressed for more details on his regimen, the filmmaker chose to keep them confidential, saying it would mean giving away his secrets.
Johar, noted for directing iconic films like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and 'My Name is Khan', has been open about his struggles with obesity in the past. He is set to share the stage with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan as hosts of the prestigious IIFA Awards 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karan Johar
- weight loss
- health
- wellness
- IIFA Awards
- filmmaker
- Bollywood
- diet
- exercise
- transformation
ALSO READ
Taapsee Pannu Unveils the Unfair Realities of Bollywood and Her Marriage Journey
Mumbai Police Nab Studio Thief: Recovery of Rs 40 Lakh Stolen from Bollywood Maestro Pritam
Filmmaker Farah Khan Faces Controversy Over Holi Remark
Aamir Khan: Navigating Success and Setbacks in Bollywood
Bollywood Shines at Maha Kumbh: Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani Join the Sacred Gathering