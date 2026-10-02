Yemen air force carried out 20 strikes on Houthi targets in Taiz province, spokesperson says
Yemen's armed forces spokesperson said on Friday that air force warplanes carried out 20 precision strikes over the past three hours targeting Houthi movements, reinforcements, gatherings, personnel, vehicles and military equipment in Taiz province.
The strikes hit hostile targets directly and inflicted losses on Houthi militia personnel, equipment and military movements, the spokesperson said in a post on X.