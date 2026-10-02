Yemen air force carried out 20 strikes on Houthi targets in Taiz province, spokesperson says

​Yemen's ​armed ‌forces spokesperson said on ​Friday that ‌air force warplanes carried out 20 precision strikes ‌over the past ‌three hours targeting Houthi movements, reinforcements, gatherings, ⁠personnel, ​vehicles ⁠and military equipment in Taiz ⁠province.

The strikes hit hostile ​targets directly and ⁠inflicted losses on Houthi militia ⁠personnel, ​equipment and military movements, the ⁠spokesperson said in a ⁠post ⁠on X.