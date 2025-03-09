Condemnation of Temple Vandalism Spurs Unified Response
The Congress condemned the vandalization of a Hindu temple in California, calling such acts unacceptable. The BAPS temple in Chino Hills was defaced with anti-India graffiti, prompting calls for action and unity against hate by Congress and the Hindu community.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 15:24 IST
- Country:
- India
In a striking denunciation, the Indian National Congress condemned the vandalism of a Hindu temple in Chino Hills, California, highlighting the incident as steeped in intolerance and devoid of place in modern society.
The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) temple became the latest target of such defacement, marked by anti-India graffiti, galvanizing community outrage and demands for rectification.
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera emphasized longstanding values of tolerance while BAPS urged unity and resilience against hate, hoping for peace and compassion to ultimately prevail.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
A Cultural Beacon: BAPS Hindu Temple to Illuminate South Africa
We condemn such despicable acts in strongest terms: MEA on vandalism at Hindu temple in Chino Hills, California.
Vandalism Strikes Again: California's BAPS Hindu Temple Targeted
Vandalism Strikes Iconic BAPS Temple in California: A Call for Community Solidarity
India condemns vandalism at a Hindu temple in Chino Hills, California: MEA.