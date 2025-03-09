Left Menu

Condemnation of Temple Vandalism Spurs Unified Response

The Congress condemned the vandalization of a Hindu temple in California, calling such acts unacceptable. The BAPS temple in Chino Hills was defaced with anti-India graffiti, prompting calls for action and unity against hate by Congress and the Hindu community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 15:24 IST
Condemnation of Temple Vandalism Spurs Unified Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking denunciation, the Indian National Congress condemned the vandalism of a Hindu temple in Chino Hills, California, highlighting the incident as steeped in intolerance and devoid of place in modern society.

The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) temple became the latest target of such defacement, marked by anti-India graffiti, galvanizing community outrage and demands for rectification.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera emphasized longstanding values of tolerance while BAPS urged unity and resilience against hate, hoping for peace and compassion to ultimately prevail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Carbon Crediting with MRV: A Path to Transparent Climate Finance

From compliance to impact: The evolution of CSR in India’s tech industry

Harnessing smart technologies for efficient, sustainable and resilient food production systems

Virtuous AI? A new framework for ethical and intelligent machines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025