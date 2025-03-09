Condemnation of Temple Vandalism Spurs Unified Response

In a striking denunciation, the Indian National Congress condemned the vandalism of a Hindu temple in Chino Hills, California, highlighting the incident as steeped in intolerance and devoid of place in modern society.

The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) temple became the latest target of such defacement, marked by anti-India graffiti, galvanizing community outrage and demands for rectification.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera emphasized longstanding values of tolerance while BAPS urged unity and resilience against hate, hoping for peace and compassion to ultimately prevail.

(With inputs from agencies.)