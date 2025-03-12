Sonam Bajwa Joins 'Deewaniyat': A Musical Love Saga Unfolds

Punjabi cinema star Sonam Bajwa has officially joined the cast of the musical love story 'Deewaniyat,' sharing the screen with Harshvardhan Rane, recognized for his role in 'Sanam Teri Kasam'.

The announcement was made by Bajwa, who is celebrated for her performances in Punjabi hits like 'Sardaar Ji', 'Carry on Jatta', and 'Nikka Zaildar'. Sharing the news with fans on Instagram, Bajwa expressed her excitement, stating she was thrilled to bring love's intense saga to life alongside her co-star Rane.

'Deewaniyat,' directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, also involves co-writing by Mustaq Sheikh. The film is produced by Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan under the banner of Vikir Motion Pictures. Additionally, Bajwa is set to appear in 'Housefull 5' and 'Baaghi 4' this year.

