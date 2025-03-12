Kanger Valley National Park: A Step Closer to World Heritage Status

Chhattisgarh's Kanger Valley National Park has taken a significant step by being added to UNESCO's Tentative List, marking it as India's latest nomination for the esteemed World Heritage List, officials reported on Wednesday.

Occupying over 200 square kilometers in Bastar district, Kanger Valley boasts breathtaking natural beauty, diverse wildlife, and stunning geological features, making it a prime candidate for this recognition.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed pride in the nomination, foreseeing enhanced tourism and job opportunities for the region. The inclusion marks a first for Chhattisgarh, setting the stage for ongoing efforts towards attaining permanent World Heritage status.

