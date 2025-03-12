Kanger Valley National Park: A Step Closer to World Heritage Status
Chhattisgarh's Kanger Valley National Park has been added to UNESCO's Tentative List for World Heritage Status. This move highlights the park's rich biodiversity and cultural significance, offering new opportunities for tourism and local employment. Efforts continue towards achieving permanent World Heritage recognition.
- Country:
- India
Chhattisgarh's Kanger Valley National Park has taken a significant step by being added to UNESCO's Tentative List, marking it as India's latest nomination for the esteemed World Heritage List, officials reported on Wednesday.
Occupying over 200 square kilometers in Bastar district, Kanger Valley boasts breathtaking natural beauty, diverse wildlife, and stunning geological features, making it a prime candidate for this recognition.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed pride in the nomination, foreseeing enhanced tourism and job opportunities for the region. The inclusion marks a first for Chhattisgarh, setting the stage for ongoing efforts towards attaining permanent World Heritage status.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh's Bold Vision: GIS 2025 to Transform State's Tourism Landscape
Madhya Pradesh: The Next Tourism Investment Hub?
Ujjain's Spiritual City Vision: Transforming Tourism Towards Simhastha Kumbh-2028
Madhya Pradesh's Tourism Summit: A Launchpad for Transformation
Mamata Banerjee Ensures Tea Cultivation Remains Uncompromised Amid Tourism Expansion