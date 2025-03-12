Left Menu

Pope Francis: A Decade of Change Amid Challenges

Pope Francis celebrates his 12th anniversary as the leader of the Catholic Church while hospitalized for pneumonia. His tenure has been marked by significant reforms and a modern approach to Church teachings. Despite challenges and health concerns, Francis remains a pivotal figure in global Catholicism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 17:06 IST
Pope Francis: A Decade of Change Amid Challenges
Pope Francis

Pope Francis, currently hospitalized with pneumonia, marks the 12th anniversary of his papacy this week. The Vatican reports improved health for the 88-year-old, though no discharge date has been announced. Francis has transformed the Catholic Church with progressive reforms over his tenure.

Elected in 2013, Francis has gained recognition for modernizing the Church, reorganizing the Vatican's bureaucracy, and taking bold stances on controversial issues such as same-sex blessings. His approach has drawn both admiration and criticism from within the religious community.

Despite health challenges, Francis remains focused on his agenda for the Church, including planning for the Catholic Holy Year in 2025. As he enters his 13th year as pope, the world watches closely, anticipating his continued influence in global religious and political spheres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025