Pope Francis: A Decade of Change Amid Challenges
Pope Francis celebrates his 12th anniversary as the leader of the Catholic Church while hospitalized for pneumonia. His tenure has been marked by significant reforms and a modern approach to Church teachings. Despite challenges and health concerns, Francis remains a pivotal figure in global Catholicism.
Pope Francis, currently hospitalized with pneumonia, marks the 12th anniversary of his papacy this week. The Vatican reports improved health for the 88-year-old, though no discharge date has been announced. Francis has transformed the Catholic Church with progressive reforms over his tenure.
Elected in 2013, Francis has gained recognition for modernizing the Church, reorganizing the Vatican's bureaucracy, and taking bold stances on controversial issues such as same-sex blessings. His approach has drawn both admiration and criticism from within the religious community.
Despite health challenges, Francis remains focused on his agenda for the Church, including planning for the Catholic Holy Year in 2025. As he enters his 13th year as pope, the world watches closely, anticipating his continued influence in global religious and political spheres.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Selenium-Laden Wheat Sparks Health Crisis in Maharashtra
Metro Station Tragedy: Student's Leap Highlights Mental Health Crisis
BJP's Dilip Ghosh Claims Mamata Banerjee Bribes Doctors Amid Health Sector Tensions
Secure Tomorrow: Essential Health Insurance for Aging Parents
Navigating the Skies: Safety Challenges and Modernization from Marana's Small Airport