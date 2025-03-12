Pope Francis: A Decade of Change Amid Challenges

Pope Francis, currently hospitalized with pneumonia, marks the 12th anniversary of his papacy this week. The Vatican reports improved health for the 88-year-old, though no discharge date has been announced. Francis has transformed the Catholic Church with progressive reforms over his tenure.

Elected in 2013, Francis has gained recognition for modernizing the Church, reorganizing the Vatican's bureaucracy, and taking bold stances on controversial issues such as same-sex blessings. His approach has drawn both admiration and criticism from within the religious community.

Despite health challenges, Francis remains focused on his agenda for the Church, including planning for the Catholic Holy Year in 2025. As he enters his 13th year as pope, the world watches closely, anticipating his continued influence in global religious and political spheres.

(With inputs from agencies.)