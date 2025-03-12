Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Announces Free LPG Refills for Festivals

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced free LPG cylinder refills for beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana to coincide with Holi and Ramzan. The state has allocated Rs 1,890 crore for this initiative, benefiting 1.86 crore households concerned. He highlighted the broader impact of various welfare schemes.

Updated: 12-03-2025 17:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.
In a significant move aimed at easing household burdens, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared free LPG cylinder refills for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries. The announcement, tied to Holi and Ramzan celebrations, will see the state government releasing Rs 1,890 crore for 1.86 crore households.

This initiative, part of the broader Ujjwala campaign launched in 2016 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscores the administration's commitment to providing clean cooking energy to families across India. Adityanath reflected on pre-Ujjwala struggles, where obtaining LPG required hefty bribes, stating that the scheme has significantly alleviated these challenges.

He further highlighted ongoing developments in public distribution and welfare for women, including financial aid for girls and housing for working women. The CM praised Uttar Pradesh's economic growth under Modi's leadership, transforming it into the nation's second-largest economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

