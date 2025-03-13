Left Menu

Celebrating the Legacy of Syed Abid Ali: A Cricketing Icon

The BCCI mourns the passing of former cricketer Syed Abid Ali, celebrating his contribution to Indian cricket. Known for his all-round skills and fielding prowess, Ali was part of a golden cricket era and played pivotal roles in India's historic Test series victories during the 1970s.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 11:26 IST
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expressed deep condolences following the death of ex-Indian all-rounder Syed Abid Ali. In a heartfelt tribute, the BCCI highlighted how Ali truly embodied the spirit of the game, leaving a legacy that will always be remembered in Indian cricket history.

Ali, known for his fielding dexterity and versatility, passed away on Wednesday after a prolonged illness at the age of 83 in the United States. A prominent figure of Hyderabad's golden cricket generation alongside MAK Pataudi and ML Jaisimha, Ali's career was marked by significant contributions to India's success.

His prowess on the field was instrumental in India's landmark victories against England and the West Indies in 1971. The BCCI hailed his dedication and all-rounder talent, offering condolences to his family and attesting to his invaluable contributions to the sport. Ali's career highlights include his Test debut against Australia in 1967, where he achieved his best bowling figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

