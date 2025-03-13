SHRM Talent Visionary Summit 2025 Paves Way for Future of Work
The SHRM Talent Visionary Summit 2025 concluded in Bengaluru, gathering over 550 industry experts to discuss the future of work and leadership. The event launched the India Leadership Competency Report 2025 and emphasized AI-driven HR solutions, continuous talent development, and innovative workplace strategies.
Bengaluru, Karnataka witnessed the successful conclusion of the SHRM Talent Visionary Summit 2025, which brought together more than 550 business leaders and HR visionaries. The focus was on the evolution from talent management to fostering a daring vision and impactful leadership in the modern workplace.
Achal Khanna, CEO of SHRM India, APAC & MENA, highlighted the summit's emphasis on creating future-ready workplaces through visionary leadership. The event launched the pioneering India Leadership Competency Report 2025, underlining continuous talent development and AI-driven HR solutions.
With notable speakers such as Hemant Malik of ITC Ltd and Shaji Mathew of Infosys, the summit underscored innovation, resilience, and strategic foresight in shaping the future of work amidst digital transformation.
