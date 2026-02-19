Switzerland to Host AI Summit: Strengthening Global Innovation Ties

In a major announcement, Swiss President Guy Parmelin declared Switzerland's ambition to host the AI Summit in Geneva in 2027, during the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

Parmelin underscored that hosting the summit would amplify Switzerland's digital policy stance and commitment to international order. This move aims to fortify Geneva's role as a hub for AI innovation and research.

In discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Parmelin covered pivotal topics including artificial intelligence, mutual cooperation, trade relations, and significant global issues, highlighting the EFTA-India trade pact designed to boost bilateral economic ties and investments.