Switzerland to Host AI Summit: Strengthening Global Innovation Ties

Swiss President Guy Parmelin announced Switzerland's intent to host the 2027 AI Summit in Geneva, emphasizing strengthening digital policy and innovation. Discussions with India's PM Modi covered AI, cooperation, and trade. EFTA-India's trade pact aims for a significant investment while AI's impact on daily life and innovation was highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 19:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a major announcement, Swiss President Guy Parmelin declared Switzerland's ambition to host the AI Summit in Geneva in 2027, during the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

Parmelin underscored that hosting the summit would amplify Switzerland's digital policy stance and commitment to international order. This move aims to fortify Geneva's role as a hub for AI innovation and research.

In discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Parmelin covered pivotal topics including artificial intelligence, mutual cooperation, trade relations, and significant global issues, highlighting the EFTA-India trade pact designed to boost bilateral economic ties and investments.

