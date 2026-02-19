Netherlands PM Dick Schoof's Impactful Visit to Bengaluru

Left Menu

Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof arrived in Bengaluru for an official visit. Received by local officials, he is scheduled for key visits including the Philips Innovation Campus, Bengaluru Traffic Police Control Centre, and Indian Institute of Science. A luncheon with industrialists will conclude his trip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-02-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 22:55 IST
  • India

Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof touched down in Bengaluru on Thursday, marking the beginning of an official visit with significant diplomatic and technological engagements.

Upon arrival at Kempegowda International Airport, Schoof was greeted by Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta and other dignitaries. His visit garners special attention as he plans to explore the city's leading technological institutions.

The agenda includes visits to the Philips Innovation Campus, the prestigious Indian Institute of Science, and the Bengaluru Traffic Police Control Centre. He is also set to engage with industry leaders over lunch before departing, promising to strengthen Indo-Dutch relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

