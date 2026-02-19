Left Menu

Bengaluru's Codewave Pioneers 'Quantum Agile™': Revolutionizing Software Development in the AI Era

Codewave, an innovative tech company in Bengaluru, has trademarked 'Quantum Agile™,' a novel framework for software development centered on AI integration. This approach challenges traditional methodologies like Agile and Scrum by allowing AI agents to explore multiple solution paths simultaneously, positioning India as a leader in software innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-02-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 19:53 IST
Bengaluru's Codewave Pioneers 'Quantum Agile™': Revolutionizing Software Development in the AI Era

Bengaluru-based Codewave has unveiled 'Quantum Agile™,' a groundbreaking software development framework tailored for AI-enabled environments. By trademarking the name, Codewave is challenging established methodologies like Agile and Scrum that have dominated the tech industry for two decades.

'Quantum Agile™' disrupts conventional practices by leveraging AI agents to explore multiple paths concurrently, eliminating the limitations of sequential human work. The framework is a testament to India's evolving role from an execution hub to an innovator in global technology practices.

Codewave's open-source philosophy invites global collaboration, offering IT leaders and practitioners a new blueprint for AI-native work. With 'Quantum Agile™,' India stakes its claim as a thought leader in the tech ecosystem, poised to redefine how software teams operate in the AI age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

 Global
2
Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

 Global
3
High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal E-Rickshaw Accident in Delhi Sparks Safety Concerns

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal E-Rickshaw Accident in Delhi Sparks Safety Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026