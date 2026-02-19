Bengaluru's Codewave Pioneers 'Quantum Agile™': Revolutionizing Software Development in the AI Era
Bengaluru-based Codewave has unveiled 'Quantum Agile™,' a groundbreaking software development framework tailored for AI-enabled environments. By trademarking the name, Codewave is challenging established methodologies like Agile and Scrum that have dominated the tech industry for two decades.
'Quantum Agile™' disrupts conventional practices by leveraging AI agents to explore multiple paths concurrently, eliminating the limitations of sequential human work. The framework is a testament to India's evolving role from an execution hub to an innovator in global technology practices.
Codewave's open-source philosophy invites global collaboration, offering IT leaders and practitioners a new blueprint for AI-native work. With 'Quantum Agile™,' India stakes its claim as a thought leader in the tech ecosystem, poised to redefine how software teams operate in the AI age.
