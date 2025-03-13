Left Menu

Mystery of the Missing Ambedkar Statue Unfolds in Chhatarpur

A newly installed statue of Dr. B R Ambedkar disappeared from Bari village in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district shortly after its installation. Law enforcement is investigating the theft, and two individuals are being questioned. Villagers crowdfunded the statue, commemorating Ambedkar's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatapur | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A statue of Dr. B R Ambedkar, known as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, vanished mysteriously from Bari village in Chhatarpur district, two days after its placement. Authorities immediately registered a theft case to initiate investigations.

The incident occurred shortly after villagers installed the 18-inch stone statue, acquired from Uttar Pradesh through crowdfunding efforts, on Tuesday. Local leaders expressed shock over the statue's disappearance.

Police have detained two suspects in connection with the theft. Additional Superintendent of Police Vedita Dagar assured that those responsible would be brought to justice swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

