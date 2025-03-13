Left Menu

Aamir Khan's Ambitious Mahabharata Movie Project

Aamir Khan announced plans to create a big screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Mahabharata, revealing the project is in its early stages. He shared his theater aspirations and enthusiasm for singing at a pre-birthday event. Khan's next film, 'Sitaare Zameen Par,' follows up his 2007 hit.

Superstar Aamir Khan has initiated the groundwork for a cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic Mahabharata. Speaking at a meet-and-greet event before turning 60, Khan announced that the team assembly and writing process are underway.

This ambitious project has long been a dream for Aamir, sparking rumors of a large-scale series adaptation in the past. His enthusiasm for film and singing was evident, as he disclosed lessons with teacher Sucheta Bhattacharjee to hone his vocal skills.

Khan last appeared in the 2022 film 'Laal Singh Chaddha.' He is presently working on 'Sitaare Zameen Par,' the sequel to his popular 2007 movie 'Taare Zameen Par.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

