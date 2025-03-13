Left Menu

Swift Recovery of Stolen Panchaloha Idols Astonishes Udupi

Panchaloha idols stolen from Sri Rama Temple in Udupi district were quickly recovered near a riverbank. Unknown thieves broke into the temple and stole sacred idols and a donation box. Police traced the thieves, recovering items from the river with expert divers. An investigation is underway.

In a surprising turn of events, Panchaloha idols stolen from the Sri Rama Temple in Udupi district were recovered near a riverbank just hours after the theft, authorities reported on Thursday.

Unidentified thieves broke into the temple late Tuesday night and stole idols of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman, along with the temple's donation box.

The recovered items were found after a tracker dog squad led police to a riverside, where divers unearthed the idols from the water. The investigation continues as police strive to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

