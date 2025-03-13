Left Menu

Oasis Set to Rock the World: Reunion Tour Film in the Works

Oasis reunites for a highly anticipated tour, alongside a new film produced by Steven Knight. Set to cover multiple countries, the tour marks their first since 2009. Sony Music will distribute the accompanying film, directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 23:55 IST
Oasis band (Image source/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Rock legends Oasis are making a grand comeback with both a reunion tour and an accompanying film, confirmed by Sony Music. Directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, known for their work on 'Meet Me in the Bathroom,' the project will be produced by Steven Knight of 'Peaky Blinders' fame.

The film's release date remains undisclosed, with Sony Music Vision distributing the project. Fans eagerly await as Oasis prepares for their first performance since the band's split in 2009. The tour, set for 2025, starts in Wales and will visit England, Scotland, and Ireland before hitting North America and other global destinations.

Amidst long-standing tensions between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, the announcement of their reunion has electrified fans worldwide. The tour will culminate with performances across Asia, Australia, and Latin America, capturing the enduring legacy of Oasis before the cameras.

(With inputs from agencies.)

