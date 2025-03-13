Oasis Set to Rock the World: Reunion Tour Film in the Works
Oasis reunites for a highly anticipated tour, alongside a new film produced by Steven Knight. Set to cover multiple countries, the tour marks their first since 2009. Sony Music will distribute the accompanying film, directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace.
- Country:
- United States
Rock legends Oasis are making a grand comeback with both a reunion tour and an accompanying film, confirmed by Sony Music. Directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, known for their work on 'Meet Me in the Bathroom,' the project will be produced by Steven Knight of 'Peaky Blinders' fame.
The film's release date remains undisclosed, with Sony Music Vision distributing the project. Fans eagerly await as Oasis prepares for their first performance since the band's split in 2009. The tour, set for 2025, starts in Wales and will visit England, Scotland, and Ireland before hitting North America and other global destinations.
Amidst long-standing tensions between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, the announcement of their reunion has electrified fans worldwide. The tour will culminate with performances across Asia, Australia, and Latin America, capturing the enduring legacy of Oasis before the cameras.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Oasis
- Reunion Tour
- Steven Knight
- Rock Band
- Documentary
- Film Release
- Concerts
- Global Tour
- Music
- 2025
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over BBC's Gaza Documentary
Afreximbank Unveils Impact Stories: A Documentary Series Showcasing Transformational Development Across Africa
Phoebe Waller-Bridge Dives Deep: Narrating New Wildlife Documentary 'Octopus!'
Unity Amidst Conflict: 'No Other Land' Claims Documentary Oscar
Singer Neil Young's 'Coastal' tour documentary trailer released, film to hit theatres on April 17