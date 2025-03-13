Holi Celebration Turns Ugly: Road Rage Incident in East of Kailash

A road rage incident in East of Kailash during Holi festivities escalated into violence on Thursday. According to officials, a man was allegedly attacked by a group following an argument over throwing colors.

The confrontation began when the attacker accused the victim of throwing colors on him, leading to a heated exchange. The argument quickly turned physical as others in the vicinity joined the altercation.

Local residents intervened to de-escalate the situation, ultimately rescuing the victim from further harm, authorities reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)