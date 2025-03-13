Holi Celebration Turns Ugly: Road Rage Incident in East of Kailash
A Holi celebration in East of Kailash took an ugly turn when an argument over throwing colors led to a violent road rage incident. A man was beaten by a group following the altercation, but local residents intervened to rescue the victim.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 23:57 IST
- Country:
- India
A road rage incident in East of Kailash during Holi festivities escalated into violence on Thursday. According to officials, a man was allegedly attacked by a group following an argument over throwing colors.
The confrontation began when the attacker accused the victim of throwing colors on him, leading to a heated exchange. The argument quickly turned physical as others in the vicinity joined the altercation.
Local residents intervened to de-escalate the situation, ultimately rescuing the victim from further harm, authorities reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha CM Ensures Swift Aid After Maha Shivaratri Temple Incident
Outrage and Urgency: Pune Rape Incident Sparks Action
Outrage Over Rape Incident at Pune Bus Depot: Swift Justice Promised
Outcry in Maharashtra: Opposition Leader Slams Government Over Pune Bus Depot Rape Incident
Prison Clash: Assault Incident in Kannur Women's Jail