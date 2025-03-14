Holi Celebrations Turn Fearful for Minorities: Mehbooba Mufti's Concerns

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti has voiced concerns over the transformation of Holi celebrations into a source of fear for minorities, blaming 'bigots' and implicating those in power. Her statement follows her warning on the dangers of Hindu-Muslim tensions.

In a recent X post, Mufti recalled Holi as an emblem of Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb, sharing memories of celebrating with Hindu friends. However, she now perceives a shift towards fear-mongering that demands national attention.

Coinciding with Friday prayers during Ramzan, this year's Holi has prompted tightened security across several cities to prevent potential disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)