Holi Celebrations Turn Fearful for Minorities: Mehbooba Mufti's Concerns

Mehbooba Mufti, PDP chief, expressed concerns about Holi celebrations turning into a source of fear for minorities, alleging it is with the approval of those in power. She highlighted the broader issue of Hindu-Muslim discord and emphasized the need for unity amidst coinciding religious events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-03-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 11:56 IST
Mehbooba Mufti
  • Country:
  • India

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti has voiced concerns over the transformation of Holi celebrations into a source of fear for minorities, blaming 'bigots' and implicating those in power. Her statement follows her warning on the dangers of Hindu-Muslim tensions.

In a recent X post, Mufti recalled Holi as an emblem of Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb, sharing memories of celebrating with Hindu friends. However, she now perceives a shift towards fear-mongering that demands national attention.

Coinciding with Friday prayers during Ramzan, this year's Holi has prompted tightened security across several cities to prevent potential disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

