Nikki Glaser to Shine Again at the 2026 Golden Globes

Comedian Nikki Glaser will return to host the 2026 Golden Globes, becoming the first woman to host the event solo for the second time. Her debut as host was praised for its humor and energy, making the night memorable. This follows a successful ceremony with a viewership dip of 2%.

Comedian Nikki Glaser is set to reprise her role as host for the 2026 Golden Globes, as announced by Dick Clark Productions. This marks her second time leading the prestigious award ceremony, having been celebrated for injecting humor and vitality into the event.

Glaser expressed her excitement in continuing her hosting duties after describing her previous experience as a highlight in her career. She humorously remarked on her desire to be cast in the TV series 'The White Lotus,' joking about portraying a character with an intriguing backstory.

The 2023 Globes, although drawing 9.3 million viewers according to Nielsen—a slight decrease from the previous year—were hailed for Glaser's bold and witty style that brought new energy to the show. The next ceremony will be broadcast on CBS and streamed via Paramount+.

