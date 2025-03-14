Olympians Demand Climate Action from IOC Candidates

A coalition of 350 Olympians from 85 nations, featuring India's Saina Nehwal and PR Sreejesh, has petitioned the International Olympic Committee (IOC) presidential contenders to prioritize climate initiatives.

As IOC members prepare to convene in Costa Navarino, Greece, to elect a new president, the athletes are advocating for enhanced climate commitments from the organization. They highlighted the immediate climate impacts on the sports world and called for significant policy changes including reducing carbon emissions and establishing sustainability guidelines.

Olympians have stressed the importance of climate action, referencing recent natural disasters like the Los Angeles wildfires. They underline the need for prompt action to ensure the continuity of the Olympic Games for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)