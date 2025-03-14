Olympians Demand Climate Action from IOC Candidates
Around 350 Olympians, including India's Saina Nehwal, have called on IOC presidential candidates to prioritize climate action. Olympians from 85 countries have highlighted the increasing climate-related threats to the Olympics, urging stronger commitments to sustainability and climate advocacy from the IOC.
- Country:
- India
A coalition of 350 Olympians from 85 nations, featuring India's Saina Nehwal and PR Sreejesh, has petitioned the International Olympic Committee (IOC) presidential contenders to prioritize climate initiatives.
As IOC members prepare to convene in Costa Navarino, Greece, to elect a new president, the athletes are advocating for enhanced climate commitments from the organization. They highlighted the immediate climate impacts on the sports world and called for significant policy changes including reducing carbon emissions and establishing sustainability guidelines.
Olympians have stressed the importance of climate action, referencing recent natural disasters like the Los Angeles wildfires. They underline the need for prompt action to ensure the continuity of the Olympic Games for future generations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bisleri Boosts Sustainability with Schneider Electric Partnership
Dr. Dinesh Shahra's Green Gold Day: A Celebration of Sustainability at HBTU
Amit Shah Inaugurates Workshop on Sustainability and Circularity in Dairy Sector
DPIIT and Mercedes-Benz India sign MoU to boost manufacturing, road safety, and sustainability
SBI on the Rise: Embracing Innovation and Sustainability